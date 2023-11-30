Persons of interest identified in death of transgender woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Three people have been identified as persons of interest in connection to the death of a transgender woman from Florence, South Carolina, according to authorities.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Shandon Floyd was found dead in a car in Columbia, South Carolina just before midnight on Nov. 14, nearly a week after she was reported missing.

An incident report shows Floyd and a friend were visiting Columbia from Florence, which is a little more than a one-hour drive between the cities.

The incident report shows Floyd and the friend were staying together at a motel about 10 miles from where her body was found.

Floyd’s friend told deputies that he let her borrow his car at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 9, but she hadn’t returned as of 7:15 p.m. that same day.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said an initial investigation found no signs of foul play.

Officials have not yet released the names of the three persons of interest, and there are no pending charges on anyone, according to WIS.

However, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department did say the persons of interest live in the Columbia area, where Floyd was visiting.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.