New section of greenway opens in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today marked the completion of a new nearly one-mile section of the South Tar River Greenway in Greenville.

The new section, which runs from the Plant Street electrical substation back to the existing greenway that runs along the north side of Town Common, officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 pm Thursday.

Officials said that the new stretch includes a trailhead at the western end of Fairfax Avenue and is part of a continued effort to provide added connectivity between Greenville’s core areas for pedestrians.

There are now close to nine miles of greenway open in Greenville.

