Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New section of greenway opens in Greenville

The expansion is nearly a mile long.
The expansion is nearly a mile long.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today marked the completion of a new nearly one-mile section of the South Tar River Greenway in Greenville.

The new section, which runs from the Plant Street electrical substation back to the existing greenway that runs along the north side of Town Common, officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 pm Thursday.

Officials said that the new stretch includes a trailhead at the western end of Fairfax Avenue and is part of a continued effort to provide added connectivity between Greenville’s core areas for pedestrians.

There are now close to nine miles of greenway open in Greenville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shakiema Clemmons
Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
SBI slaps Martin County with search warrant for records
James City Walking Bridge accident
Troopers charge trash truck driver after James City pedestrian bridge hit
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay

Latest News

Jessica Holmes
Cooper taps former Wake County Commissioner to replace resigning state auditor
ENC at Three - 22nd annual Christmas Home Tour this Saturday
ENC at Three - 22nd annual Christmas Home Tour this Saturday
Mixing with Maggie - Peanut Butter Mousse
Mixing with Maggie - Peanut Butter Mousse
GUC crew installs natural gas connection at Ayden-Grifton High School.
GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School
Cocaine
Convicted Rocky Mount felon pleads guilty to selling crack cocaine