MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Peanut Butter Mousse
Moussing it up on “National Mousse Day”
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make Peanut Butter Mousse in celebration of “National Mousse Day!”
Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:
- 1/2 cup of Heavy Whipping Cream
- 4-oz of Cream Cheese
- 1/4 cup of Peanut Butter
- 1/4 cup of Confection Sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract
-In a bowl, whip the 1/2 cup of Heavy Whipping Cream until it becomes “whispy” (stiff peaks) and creamy then set aside.
-In another bowl, beat together the Cream Cheese and Peanut Butter until smooth and creamy. Then add in the Sugar and Vanilla Extract.
-If your Peanut Butter is unsalted, you may want to add in a pinch of Salt as well.) Beat until smooth.
-If your mixture is thick, you can add 2-tablespoons of Heavy Whipping Cream to help lighten it up and beat until combined.
-Gently fold in the Whipped Cream until no streaks can be seen or remain. Then spoon into little dessert glasses.
-Possible toppings: Chocolate Sauce or even Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
