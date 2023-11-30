Advertise With Us
Lights of Love tree lighting tradition continues in Washington tonight

Lights of Love tree from 2022 outside ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.(WITN)
Lights of Love tree from 2022 outside ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A tradition in one Eastern Carolina city that’s been going on for nearly four decades continues tonight.

The 38th annual Lights of Love tree lighting will take place in front of ECU Health Beaufort Hospital.

The festivities begin at 6:00 and will include the St. John’s Church of Christ Men’s Choir and the Chocowinity Primary School chorus.

Santa will also be on hand to mark the tree lighting at 6:30.

The event was started by volunteers who wanted to start a way for the community to give back to their local hospital and for ways to celebrate or remember a loved one during the holiday season.

A minimum donation of $5 can honor or remember a special person in their life with a light that will shine on the tree.

Organizers say donations to Lights of Love are used to fund projects that promote health care education, improve community wellness, support and enhance patient care, and provide amenities that make our hospital more comfortable for patients and visitors.

