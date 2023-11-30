Kinston woman arrested in Greenville fatal hit & run crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested a Kinston woman in a fatal hit & run crash that killed a Greenville man nearly a month ago.

Shakiema Clemmons was charged late last night with felony hit/run, failure to report an accident, driving while her license was revoked, displaying a fictitious license plate, failure to register a motor vehicle, no liability insurance, and expired inspection.

The crash happened back on November 4th on Allen Road and involved a pedestrian walking near Briarcliff Drive.

Michael Hicks, 23, was struck and killed while walking in the southbound lanes. Hicks was a former ECU student.

Clemmons was released on a $75,000 secured bond.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the crash.

