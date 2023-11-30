Kinston Fire & Rescue reminds residents to practice space heater safety

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - With the colder temperatures lately, Kinston Fire & Rescue say they want to prevent fires that result from improper use of space heaters.

They say the popular portable devices have the potential to cause a fire if placed too close to flammable materials, connected to extension cords or left unattended.

Valerie Pratt says she remembers having to use a space heater as a last resort to get warm.

“It was just me and my husband and my dog, and we were at my mom’s house and her main heating went out, so that’s why we had a space heater,” says Pratt.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, three hundred people die each year in fires started by space heaters.

Kinston Fire & Rescue Captain Banks Nimmo says the same rule applies regardless of whether you prefer a kerosene or electric space heater.

“When you purchase a space heater the first thing you want to do before using it is check for defects, if there is any damage to the space heater or the space heater cord, if you find damage you don’t want to use it, return it and get another one,” says Nimmo.

Nimmo also says to make sure you have a working smoke detector in case of an emergency.

“We heard about situations where people’s houses caught on fire or things in the home caught on fire from using it close to clothing, you know like blankets or curtains and things like that,” says Pratt.

Nimmo says he also wants to warn residents there is no substitute for kerosene, including gasoline.

He says always place your space heater on a flat, level surface away from foot traffic.

