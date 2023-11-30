Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frosty start Thursday; Warming temps to follow

Scattered showers and warmer air through the weekend
First Alert Forecast November 30, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll say goodbye to the cold snap Thursday afternoon into the weekend as winds turn to the south ahead of a slow moving cold front to our west. After a frosty start, upper 50s Thursday afternoon will lift into the 60s on Friday. Clouds will build in Thursday night into Friday with rain chances arriving Friday afternoon and continuing at times through the weekend. Weekend highs will lift to the upper 60s to near 70°, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

The 60s will hang on with a lingering shower possible on Monday. Drier and cooler air will move in on Tuesday as the cold front heads out to sea and high pressure rebuilds to the west.

As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is not expecting any tropical development on the last day of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season wraps up with 20 tropical storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. An average season brings 14 tropical storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. We saw plenty of storms form through the season, but the strong El Nino conditions inhibited the strengthening of this years storms. Eastern NC did see one landfall storm this year. Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall near Emerald Isle on September 23rd with sustained winds of 70 mph. Ophelia brought 3-6″ of rainfall, along with wind gusts of 40-60 mph. Storm surge levels ranged from 2 to 4 feet.

