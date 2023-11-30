GUC expands natural gas service to Ayden-Grifton High School

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Utilities Commission has added the efficiency of natural gas to one Pitt County High School.

GUC announced Thursday that crews had recently expanded its natural gas service to serve Ayden-Grifton High School. Officials with the utility say that the school is the latest in Pitt County to request and receive service to meet the school system’s needs. To make the connection, crews extended GUC’s gas main along NC Highway 11 to reach the school.

“Over the past several years, Pitt County Schools has requested that we install natural gas at Ridgewood Elementary, Ayden Elementary, Ayden Middle, Wintergreen Primary, Hope Middle School, A.G. Cox Middle School, E.B. Aycock Middle School, and D.H. Conley High School to help them become more efficient and economical with their HVAC systems,” said Durk Tyson, Assistant Director of Natural Gas Systems. “With gas’ efficiency as a heat source and a carbon footprint that helps bridge the transition to the next generation of energy, along with GUC’s commitment to keeping prices as low as possible, it made sense for them to switch.”

Officials said that several homeowners along and near the route that saw the installation of the new main have reached out to take advantage of the new gas main as well.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.