Greenville to host ribbon cutting for new greenway section today

ribbon cutting generic
ribbon cutting generic(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A city in the east is celebrating the completion of a major project today.

The City of Greenville is holding a ribbon cutting to mark the finishing of the latest stretch of the South Tar River Greenway.

The new piece of Greenway will connect to the existing portion that runs along the north side of the Town Common.

The 0.8-mile stretch includes a trailhead that is part of efforts to provide connectivity between Greenville’s core areas for people.

The ribbon cutting is slated to happen behind the electrical substation off Plant Street near the new section of the greenway at 2 p.m.

