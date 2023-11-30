Advertise With Us
Get into the holiday spirit with the 22nd Christmas Homes Tour!

With proceeds benefiting the Community Crossroads Center
ENC at Three - 22nd annual Christmas Home Tour this Saturday
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” loves sharing ideas and events that are happening all across Eastern Carolina to help get you int the holiday spirit, and this one will surely do exactly that!

It’s the 22nd Annual Christmas Homes Tour happening in Greenville on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the holiday fun benefits the Community Crossroads Center.

Missy Goldstein and Robert Cherry stopped by to share all the details of this event and some special stories about the participating homes.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for your event preview!

