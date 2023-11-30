Former South Central star Phillips relishes one last chance to play at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a battle for the East as ECU men’s basketball welcomes UNC Wilmington to town for a non-conference game.

Former South Central star Shykeim Phillips is a big piece of the Seahawks’ success. They are 5 and 1 so far. He returns to play maybe his final game in his hometown.

“I have grown in a tremendous way in my faith,” says UNCW senior guard Shykeim Phillips, “You know just win every day man, win every day. Seize the opportunity to try to get better every day.”

Shykeim Phillips was on the 30-1 South Central boys state championship basketball team his senior season. Recently he became a 1,000-point scorer for the UNCW men.

“It’s a dream. I did it in high school and I didn’t know if I would be able to do it in college,” says Phillips, “It is a blessing to be able to do it. Be able to play, continue to play.”

5 years at UNCW averaging about 26 minutes and 10 points per game for the Seahawks and Thursday night is the homecoming show in Greenville.

“Being able to come and play in front of my family, friends, old teammates, old teachers it is a blessing,” says Phillips.

One last chance to play in Minges Coliseum, a special chance even though he will be playing for the visitors.

“My junior and senior year in high school we had regionals here,” says Shykeim, “You know just growing up going to the games as a kid, going to the football games it’s like a dream playing here man... I’m definitely going to go 100 percent for sure.”

