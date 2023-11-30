Employees at a DHHS operated facility in Greenville seek better pay and work conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Better pay and working conditions are on the minds of employees like Frankie Muhammad at the Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville.

“I left another job to come out because I thought it had better conditions, but when I got out here it was different,” Muhammad said.

The center is a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Facility. DHHS employees received a 4% salary increase this year, thanks to the General Assembly.

Some believe workers deserve more. They’re asking for a 20% increase, even though they’re due to get an additional 3% in 2024.

“People are saying that’s not enough money, it’s too small,” said Patrice Jones, DHHS Council Co-Chairperson. “It’s not enough money to take care of what we need to take care of in our lives.”

Members of a state public service workers union called UE Local 150, gathered outside the Walter B. Jones Center to voice their concerns Wednesday.

Jones says one thing she’s upset about is nurses losing a 10% pay increase.

“They’re going to have to work double time and receive the same amount of pay, which is wrong,” Jones said.

However, in a statement DHHS sent WITN the department said:

“The change in pay referenced by UE-150 is a temporary increase in pay of 10% for employees in classifications experiencing high vacancy and turnover rates. This time-limited increase was effective as of October 1, 2021, and applied to staff employed on/before that date. The amount of one-time funding allowed NCDHHS’ division of state operated healthcare facilities (DSOHF) to extend the temporary increase for just over two years (through October 31, 2023).”

Some aren’t satisfied with the current salary increase, but Muhammad says while he believes they should earn more, he’s glad for what they did get.

“We got some of it and we’re supposed to be getting the other part of it next year,” Muhammad said. “I think it’s a great thing.”

DHHS says they also believe their employees’ salaries should increase a little more. They hope Governor Roy Cooper and Secretary Kody Kinsley’s advocacy for higher pay wages with help in that effort.

DHHS also says its employees are their greatest asset.

