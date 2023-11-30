Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Employees at a DHHS operated facility in Greenville seek better pay and work conditions

Better pay and work conditions wanted by DHHS employees
Better pay and work conditions wanted by DHHS employees(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Better pay and working conditions are on the minds of employees like Frankie Muhammad at the Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville.

“I left another job to come out because I thought it had better conditions, but when I got out here it was different,” Muhammad said.

The center is a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Facility. DHHS employees received a 4% salary increase this year, thanks to the General Assembly.

Some believe workers deserve more. They’re asking for a 20% increase, even though they’re due to get an additional 3% in 2024.

“People are saying that’s not enough money, it’s too small,” said Patrice Jones, DHHS Council Co-Chairperson. “It’s not enough money to take care of what we need to take care of in our lives.”

Members of a state public service workers union called UE Local 150, gathered outside the Walter B. Jones Center to voice their concerns Wednesday.

Jones says one thing she’s upset about is nurses losing a 10% pay increase.

“They’re going to have to work double time and receive the same amount of pay, which is wrong,” Jones said.

However, in a statement DHHS sent WITN the department said:

“The change in pay referenced by UE-150 is a temporary increase in pay of 10% for employees in classifications experiencing high vacancy and turnover rates. This time-limited increase was effective as of October 1, 2021, and applied to staff employed on/before that date. The amount of one-time funding allowed NCDHHS’ division of state operated healthcare facilities (DSOHF) to extend the temporary increase for just over two years (through October 31, 2023).”

NC Department of Health and Human Services

Some aren’t satisfied with the current salary increase, but Muhammad says while he believes they should earn more, he’s glad for what they did get.

“We got some of it and we’re supposed to be getting the other part of it next year,” Muhammad said. “I think it’s a great thing.”

DHHS says they also believe their employees’ salaries should increase a little more. They hope Governor Roy Cooper and Secretary Kody Kinsley’s advocacy for higher pay wages with help in that effort.

DHHS also says its employees are their greatest asset.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
Hunter Wells made the plea this morning in Onslow County Superior Court.
Former Marine gets sentenced to prison for 2019 deadly Onslow County crash
James Purvis was arrested in Raleigh on Monday.
Boyfriend charged with murder, stealing dead woman’s SUV
WHITAKER
Pitt County search ends with wanted man in custody
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m.
Three vehicle crash slows traffic at busy Greenville intersection

Latest News

Utility officials with the city of New Bern say this can use up to 10% more energy when...
Utility companies give tips to save on winter utility bills
Kinston Fire & Rescue reminds residents to practice space heater safety
Kinston Fire & Rescue reminds residents to practice space heater safety
The Town of Aurora presents opportunities to more potential investors at Aurora Industrial Park.
Aurora Industrial Park hosts open house to entice new investors
Space heater safety
Kinston Fire & Rescue reminds residents to practice space heater safety