Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler and sunny skies continue before clouds and rain moves in this weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As we end November out on a chilly and sunny day, temperatures will feel more like late April than December for the start of the new month. Temperatures will go from the 50s to the upper 60s to near 70° this weekend. Clouds will present as we go throughout Friday and into the evening hours, as rain chances will increase for the ENC area. Saturday and Sunday will feature scattered to widespread showers, especially later in the night Saturday and in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Rainfall amounts are forecasted to range from 0.50″ to 1.50″ inches in some areas. A few isolated spots could reach 2.00″ inches by the time the rain exits the area later in the morning hours of Monday. Night time temperatures will swing from the upper 30s to near 60°, then back to the upper 40s to low 50s.

After our rain moves out this weekend, temperatures will return to the mid 50s and overnight lows mid to upper 30s to near 40° degrees, feeling more like a winter time pattern. Sunshine will make a return, followed by a slim chance of rain Tuesday. By mid next week, daytime highs will drop to near 50° degrees, and lows in the low 30s and upper 20s once again.

