DROUGHT MONITOR UPDATE: Drought conditions improve across much of Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recent rainfalls across eastern North Carolina have eased the drought conditions across many counties. Many counties have received 2-4″ of rain since mid November.

Many counties have been removed from the "abnormally dry" status. (maxuser | Jim Howard)

As of the latest drought monitor for the week of November 30, several counties of the ENC region have been removed from the “abnormally dry” status. Onslow and Jones counties continue to remain in dry to moderate drought status as well the Albemarle Sound region west of Chowan and Washington counties.

Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions (maxuser | Jim Howard)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.