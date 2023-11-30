Advertise With Us
DROUGHT MONITOR UPDATE: Drought conditions improve across much of Eastern Carolina

Many counties have been removed from drought status
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recent rainfalls across eastern North Carolina have eased the drought conditions across many counties. Many counties have received 2-4″ of rain since mid November.

Many counties have been removed from the "abnormally dry" status.
Many counties have been removed from the "abnormally dry" status.

As of the latest drought monitor for the week of November 30, several counties of the ENC region have been removed from the “abnormally dry” status. Onslow and Jones counties continue to remain in dry to moderate drought status as well the Albemarle Sound region west of Chowan and Washington counties.

Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions
Abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions

