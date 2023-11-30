Advertise With Us
Deputies say cocaine found in man’s pants after traffic stop

Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.
Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Virginia man is facing multiple drug charges after being stopped for speeding on an Eastern Carolina highway.

Antoine Norman, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested on Wednesday.

Craven County deputies say they found seven bags of cocaine in the man’s pants, consistent with the sale and distribution of drugs.

He is charged with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Norman was given a $25,000 secured bond.

