Cooper taps former Wake County Commissioner to replace resigning state auditor

Jessica Holmes
Jessica Holmes
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has named his choice to fill the vacancy left by resigning state auditor Beth Wood

Former Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes will serve as North Carolina State Auditor starting Dec. 15, 2023, when current Auditor Beth Wood’s resignation becomes effective, bringing years of work in government and the law to the job, Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday.

Wood pled guilty in March to the misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, while the state agreed to dismiss a charge of unsafe movement. The 68-year-old Wood was driving in downtown Raleigh on December 8 when her car hit a parked car at South Salisbury Street and West Hargett Street.

Wood was then charged in early November with using a state-owned vehicle for personal errands after an eight-month probe by the State Bureau of Investigation of her state vehicle use in 2021 and 2022.

She said this month that she chose to resign because of negative attention on her office following the investigation. Her last day is Dec. 15.

Under the state constitution, Cooper is allowed to choose the resigning auditor’s replacement.

Holmes is an attorney who now works as Deputy Industrial Commissioner. She previously was elected to two terms on the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

“I will bring my legal expertise to the office by asking tough questions and ensuring agencies are spending state money legally, effectively and efficiently,” said Holmes. “I look forward to taking on this important role for the coming year. I will be filing for election to this seat next week.

The state auditor’s job is to ensure government programs use their resources as efficiently as possible while complying with state and federal regulations.

“North Carolina is fortunate to have a dedicated, enthusiastic public servant in Jessica Holmes willing to take on the important role of State Auditor and I am confident that she will lead the department with determination and hard work,” Governor Cooper said. “Her effective service as chair of the Wake County Commissioners has shown her that every dollar counts when it comes to serving the public in education, public safety, health care, and all the other areas that support our state’s people.”

Governor Cooper announced the appointment at a Thursday afternoon news conference. “I thank Auditor Wood for her years of service to the state of North Carolina and its people,” Cooper said.

