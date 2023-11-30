Advertise With Us
Convicted Rocky Mount felon pleads guilty to selling crack cocaine

Cocaine
Cocaine(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is going back to prison after pleading guilty to distributing drugs and having a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The Department of Justice says 43-year-old Tony Davis was sentenced Wednesday to 192 months in prison for the distribution of crack cocaine and possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Officials say he pleaded guilty to these charges on June 8, 2023.

The DOJ says court documents and other information show in court say investigators with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office got information in the summer of 2022 that Davis was selling crack cocaine out of his residence on Kingston Avenue in Rocky Mount. 

WITN is told Davis had recently been released from the Bureau of Prisons after serving an 81-month combined sentence.

Officials say Nash County deputies worked a series of controlled purchases from Davis at his residence from July through September of 2022, and on September 26, 2022, investigators had a search warrant for Davis’ residence and seized quantities of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, pills containing meth, and a loaded .380 handgun. 

U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina says Davis bonded out of the Nash County jail and quickly resumed selling crack cocaine.  WITN is told investigators were able to conduct three additional controlled purchases of crack from Davis in October and December of 2022.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Webb prosecuted the case, according to the DOJ.

