Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

#5 NC State women claim battle of unbeaten teams over Vanderbilt

#5 NC state 70, Vanderbilt 62
The North Carolina State wolf mascot celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
The North Carolina State wolf mascot celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Saniya Rivers scored 22 points as No. 5 North Carolina State topped Vanderbilt 70-62 on Wednesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Rivers shot 8-of-14 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds as the Wolfpack (8-0) remained unbeaten while handing the Commodores (7-1) their first defeat. River Baldwin added 12 points and nine rebounds for N.C. State, Aziaha James chipped in 14 points, and Zoe Brooks had 10 points, four assists and four steals.

Jordyn Cambridge powered Vanderbilt with 15 points, while Sacha Washington added 14 points and seven boards.

The Commodores kept things close in the first half and led by a point after Cambridge swished her third 3-pointer of the night with 7:42 remaining in the second quarter. But the Wolfpack then broke off an 11-0 run, punctuated by a 3-pointer from Rivers, to take a 10-point advantage.

N.C. State put more cushion between itself and Vanderbilt by outscoring the Commodores 19-10 in the third quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Brooks and James to start the fourth frame put the Wolfpack ahead by 24 points. Vanderbilt trimmed the deficit to eight points with about one minute to play, but never got any closer.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: Defense has been the Wolfpack’s signature this season. Entering this game, opponents were making just 30.8% of their shots against N.C. State, which ranked fourth-best in the country. Against Vanderbilt, the Wolfpack remained stout on the defensive end, holding the Commodores to a season-low in points and a season-worst shooting percentage of 34.3%.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores entered this game with a 7-0 record, their best start to a season since 2011. But so far under third-year coach Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt has had trouble beating top-tier teams, as the Commodores are 1-11 now against ranked opponents under her watch. Vanderbilt should have the chance to put more tallies in the win column in December before SEC play begins.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Illinois State visits the Wolfpack on Sunday.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores host Louisiana Tech on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
Hunter Wells made the plea this morning in Onslow County Superior Court.
Former Marine gets sentenced to prison for 2019 deadly Onslow County crash
James Purvis was arrested in Raleigh on Monday.
Boyfriend charged with murder, stealing dead woman’s SUV
WHITAKER
Pitt County search ends with wanted man in custody
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m.
Three vehicle crash slows traffic at busy Greenville intersection

Latest News

UNC men claim top 20 victory over Tennessee
ECU announces 2024 baseball schedule
ECU announces 2024 baseball schedule
ECU women’s basketball claims education day victory over Hampton
ECU women’s basketball claims education day victory over Hampton
ECU baseball walks off in game one
ECU announces 2024 baseball schedule
ECU women's basketball blasts Hampton on Education Day
ECU women’s basketball claims education day victory over Hampton