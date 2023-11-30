2A Farmville Central boys basketball rolls over 4A D.H. Conley

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The defending 2A state champion Farmville Central boys basketball team welcomed 4A D.H. Conley to the den on Wednesday night and treated to a crushing defeat 82-17.

The Jags held the Vikings to just 8 points in the first half.

They had it to a running clock in the third quarter.

Farmville Central has not lost in 2023. This season or last. They have not been beaten since falling to Don Bosco Prep in the John Wall Invitational last December. By our count it is 22 straight wins.

The two schools play again December 5th at D.H. Conley.

Farmville Central girls won on a major comeback 60-59. I am told they were down a few scores in the final minutes.

Carma Wright and Jamya Saddler each had 18 points in the win.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.