2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Review

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since the start to June 1 this year, which kicks off the start unofficial start of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean. However on Thursday, November 30, the season has come to a close, after seeing an above average season. As we saw a slow start this year with an unnamed storm back in January that formed off the East Coast in mid January, that storm did not get categorized as a tropical storm or hurricane. That storm only lasted for two days in ocean waters.

With the start of June 1, Arlene formed in the Gulf of Mexico and was another short-lived storm that did not pose a threat to the US soil. With Bret, Cindy being the only other storms to form in June, Don became the next name up and it was our first hurricane of the season back on July 14 and continued to remain a “fish storm” in the northern Atlantic and also did not impact any states in the East Coast. It was categorized as a low end Category 1 storm.

As the rest of the summer marched on, it would not be until mid August that Emily, Gert, and Harold would form as a tropical storm, until Franklin would be the next hurricane on the list as a category 4 major storm, with winds up to 150 mph, before weakening to a post tropical storm in late August. The storm impacted parts of the Hispaniola Islands and parts of Puerto Rico.

Another August storm that caught the eye of many was Idalia, which became a major hurricane with winds up to 130 mph, as a category 4 storm. The total storm cost was 2.5 billion dollars in damage as it passed by the Yucatan Peninsula, parts of Western Cuba, and unfortunately hitting the pan handle of Florida on the of August 30 at 7:45 a.m. near Keaton Beach, Florida as a category 3 storm, with winds near 125 mph. The impacts from Idalia were felt along and east of Highway 12 with high rip currents. At least 10 fatalities were from Idalia.

Here is the final numbers of the 2023 Hurricane Season (maxuser | WITN Weather)

For the rest of August and the start of September, Jose and Katia were low end tropical storms and posed no threat to any states.

Our third major hurricane to form this year was Lee that developed in early September and continued until mid month. Lee had winds maxed out around 165 mph and did not have a direct impact to the ENC area. Parts of the northeast, with states like Maine and Vermont, saw minimal impacts from the storm, as winds were at tropical storm status at 45 mph. As for ENC, beaches here saw large swelling and brought high rip currents.

Other names that were more of conversation starters were Margot and Nigel, which did get to hurricane status, but remined out to sea. However, the big name that played a factor was Ophelia in mid to late September to Eastern North Carolina as a tropical storm. The storm was just five miles from becoming a category 1 hurricane. This storm brought the ENC area anywhere from 2″-8″ inches of rain, as some isolated spots reported nearly 10″ inches of rain in a 12-14 hour time span. The total storm cost in damage was 450 billion dollars along the east coast.

With the final few names left in the season, Philippe, Rina, and Sean all remained tropical storm status and posed no threats to the ENC area. Philippe was the only one of the three here that impacted some form of land from the Leeward Islands to Bermuda, and eventually making its way to Maine a low end tropical storm with winds ranging from 50-60 mph and rainfall amounts from 2-4″ inches of rain.

As of November 30, 2023, this years hurricane season has come to an end, after an active season. (maxuser | WITN Weather)

As for the last of the names that we were tracking was Tammy, which became a category 2 storm in mid to late October, with winds at 105 mph. This storm was also another “fish storm” as it did not impact any states, but parts of Bermuda and the Leeward Islands did suffer rough serf.

Finally, another disturbance was being monitored by the National Hurricane Center in the Central America and did become Tropical Depression Twenty-One, but unfortunately did not strengthen into any form of tropical characteristics.

This year will go down as the fourth ranked most-named storms this year since 1950, as the warm ocean waters were primarily driven-by a strong El Nino, compared to the past three years by the weak La Nina’s we had.

