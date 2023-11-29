Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cold Temperatures Linger for a Few More Mornings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Back into the 20s tonight and a little quicker than last night due to lower afternoon temperatures. Low to mid-20s are possible inland with upper 20s/low 30s closer to the coast. Wind will be less of an issue tonight. Despite the freezing start, highs return to the 50s and could get within a few degrees of the 60s on Thursday. We continue to warm up heading into the weekend despite clouds increasing. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s Friday through Monday. Showers may hold off most of Friday with a glancing blow of rain Friday night. For now, our highest rain chances come Saturday night and Sunday night. We’re hoping we can drop the daytime chances further but don’t want to do that too soon. Rain moves out on Monday as skies clear. By the end of the week, highs could be back in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

