Wood makes first team All-AAC football team, five Pirates earn postseason honors

All five are defensive players
Julius Wood ECU senior safety
Julius Wood ECU senior safety(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU Athletics) – East Carolina senior defensive back Julius Wood has been named to the 2023 All-American Athletic Conference First Team according to an announcement by the league Wednesday afternoon.

Junior defensive lineman D’Anta Johnson and junior defensive back Shavon Revel were also selected to the Second Team while senior outside linebacker Jeremy Lewis and junior defensive lineman Chad Stephens earned Third Team and Honorable Mention recognition, respectively.

The five selections mark the second most for ECU under head coach Mike Houston (six in 2021) and the most defensive picks for the program since 2013. Wood also represents the first Pirate defensive player to earn first-team accolades since defensive end Nate Harvey in 2018. Harvey was named the AAC Defensive Player of the Year that season.

The quintet helped comprise a stout East Carolina defense that finished the campaign in the top 50 nationally in eight categories - fourth down conversion defense (ninth/.333), fumbles recovered (12th/10), defensive touchdowns scored (13th/3), red zone defense (18th/.762), first down defense (28th/212), rushing defense (29th/122.2), total defense (37th/341.3) and scoring defense (43rd/22.4).

Wood, who has started 24-straight games, currently ranks 93rd nationally in tackles per game (7.3). He matched his career high of 11 (four solo) at UTSA and booked double-digit stops in three games (App State/Charlotte/UTSA). Wood also notched an interception in contests against Charlotte and at Florida Atlantic – the latter a 22-7 Pirate road win.

Johnson started 11 of 12 games this season and topped the squad in sacks (4.0) while slotting second in tackles for loss (9.5). He was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Week 10 Defensive Team of the Week for his play against No. 21 Tulane (Nov. 4), logging six tackles (two solo) - including a pair of sacks and 2.5 total tackles for loss.

Revel, who has started every game this season, currently sits third nationally and first in the league in blocked kicks (two) as he recorded blocks in consecutive games against Navy and Tulsa to end the regular season. Revel also ranks second in the conference in pass breakups (11), tallying a career-high five against SMU in Greenville back on Oct. 12. He notched his first career interception in the season finale versus the Golden Hurricane.

Lewis, who extended his games started streak to a team-best 33 against Tulsa, currently ranks 17th in the nation in fumble recoveries (two), collecting one in games versus Marshall and Gardner-Webb. He tallied a team second-best 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while also compiling six quarterback hurries.

Stephens, who owns a 19-game starting streak, finished the regular season leading the Pirates and tying for sixth in the conference with 12 tackles for loss. He also ended up second on the team in sacks (3.0) while racking up four quarterback hurries (two at UTSA). Stephens tallied his first career forced fumble against Marshall before booking a season-high eight tackles versus Charlotte.

