Teacher of the Week: Ali Langley
By Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the week is Ali Langley.

Langley is a first-grade teacher at Creekside Elementary School in Pitt County.

She is in her fifth year of teaching.

Langley says her school, 1st grade team, and students are her motivation.

Her goal is to allow her students to explore learning through their individual learning styles and to become productive members of society.

Her nomination says, “strives to be a leader in her school, participates in school activities, and works tirelessly to provide an environment where her students feel safe and achieve their academic goals.”

Langley says her students are her “why” and the reason she loves teaching.

