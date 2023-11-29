Advertise With Us
Student with gun found at Rocky Mount High School

(KOTA/KEVN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating the discovery of a gun at an Eastern Carolina high school this morning.

Nash County Schools says it happened just before 7:00 a.m. at Rocky Mount High School.

The school’s security system detected a possible weapon, according to a press release.

They found a gun in the student’s backpack. The school system says the backpack was seized, and the school resource officer was notified.

“Safety remains our top priority at NCPS,” said the school system. “The student involved will face disciplinary measures following NCPS’ code of conduct. We urge all students to “See something, Say something” and report concerns to a teacher or trusted adult. We are committed to keeping our community informed as the investigation continues.”

WITN has asked Rocky Mount police for more information about what happened and whether the student has been charged or not.

