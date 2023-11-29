School systems in the east reevaluate their safety protocols after deadly stabbing at Southeast Raleigh High School

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - When walking into Greene Central High School, there’s no denying that students safety is at the forefront.

“You also have to be prepared for the worst and know what to do,” said Patrick Greene, Greene Central High School principal.

New metal detectors were implemented at each school in the Greene County school system just before the 2023-2024 school year began.

Greene says the goal is to detect any weapons such as guns or knives that may be brought into the school. So far this year, he says they’ve only found pepper spray, which is a positive sign.

“To me it also says that if they know you’re doing it with fidelity as they’re coming from multiple entrances, they’re a deterrent so they aren’t bringing those things into school,” Greene said. “Before they might’ve seen it as an opportunity to walk in with it, now they’re not.”

A deadly stabbing that happened at Southeast Raleigh high school Monday has made all school systems reevaluate their safety protocols.

Pitt County Schools says they’ve had 43 reports of weapons since the current school year started, however they expressed their safety diligence in a statement that reads:

“The safety and well-being of our students is and will always remain a top priority for Pitt County Schools. While we are providing school resource officer (SRO) coverage on all of our campuses and recently implemented an advanced weapons’ detection system at our high, middle and k8 schools, identifying ways to further enhance our security efforts is a daily responsibility for all of us.”

Greene believes every school system should ensure that their safety measures are up to par because Eastern Carolina saw a deadly stabbing of its own last year at Northside Jacksonville high school.

“God forbid the worst thing happens one day and being able to treat all things like they’re serious,” Greene said. “It makes people nervous sometimes, but I’d rather people be nervous and to know I was ready to jump on so don’t think it doesn’t matter.”

Onslow County Schools’ officials who say they don’t have metal detectors in place, even with last year’s deadly stabbing. They also couldn’t provide WITN with information about any recent weapon detection.

However, Martin County Schools say no weapons have been found in their schools so far this year.

Police say a juvenile is in custody for the Southeast Raleigh High stabbing. Wake County Schools’ Superintendent yesterday during a press conference said their schools do not have metal detectors.

