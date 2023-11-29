SBI slaps Martin County with search warrant for records

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigations wants records from Martin County for an investigation that it is conducting.

Interim County Manager Ben Eisner confirmed that they have received a search warrant from the SBI. Eisner said it is seeking documents and information on personnel matters.

In September, a group of residents and two county commissioners sued the county over the hiring and pay raises for County Manger James Bennett. The lawsuit claimed numerous violations of the North Carolina Open Meetings Laws, and the Public Records Law, and sought to reverse the results of meetings or approvals by commissioners concerning the hiring and salary increases for Bennett.

Bennett, who has since retired, was given seven pay raises, totaling $60,000 a year, in the two and a half years he worked for the county. At the time of his retirement, he was making over $186,000 a year. Commissioners Joe Ayers and Skip Gurganus said they were unaware of four of those raises.

“The county is cooperating with producing the requested information and will continue to comply with all requests,” Eisner said in a statement about the SBI search warrant.

Generally, the SBI conducts criminal investigations at the request of the local district attorney. When asked if he met with residents back in September to discuss the possibility of criminal charges being brought, District Attorney Seth Edwards responded in an email at the time, “I can confirm a meeting but that’s it.”

