Pitt County intersection now all-way stop

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Another intersection has received a safety upgrade, becoming an all-way stop.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation changed the traffic pattern for the intersection of Old Snow Hill and Pleasant Plain roads this week.

Now, vehicles on both roads will have to stop.

Stop signs and pavement markings have been added to Old Snow Hill to make the area safer and reduce the risk of serious crashes, the DOT says.

Message boards advising county residents of this have been up since Nov. 15, according to the DOT.

