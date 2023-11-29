Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

North Carolina moves closer to online sports betting, but not in time for Super Bowl

North Carolina is one step closer to implementing online sports gambling next year.
North Carolina is one step closer to implementing online sports gambling next year.(wbko)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina State Lottery Commission announced Wednesday that it had approved the form to be used for applications for sports betting licensure on Wednesday, taking a major step forward in the licensing potential operators in North Carolina - but will it be here in time enough for the big game?

Commission Chairman Ripley Rand doesn’t think so.

“We see questions about whether sports betting will be up and running in time for the Super Bowl,” Rand said, “It’s clear, however, with all the work remaining to be done and the timetable set out in state law that unfortunately won’t be the case.”

Rand did say that the application form approval is a key ingredient for getting the sports betting program online.

“Approving applications is a major step forward,” Rand said, “With all the progress we’ve made, we expect to be in a position early in the New Year to announce when sports betting can begin in North Carolina.”

Rand said that the approval makes it possible for the commission to begin taking applications for interactive sports wagering operators as well as any suppliers and providers needed to support the program.

“We know North Carolinians are wondering when the first bets can be made,” said Rand. “Lots of work still needs to be completed. The commission is going to be thoughtful and thorough in its rulemaking. We are committed to being open and transparent in what we do. And we are committed to ensuring fairness for everyone involved.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
James Purvis was arrested in Raleigh on Monday.
Boyfriend charged with murder, stealing dead woman’s SUV
Hunter Wells made the plea this morning in Onslow County Superior Court.
Former Marine gets sentenced to prison for 2019 deadly Onslow County crash
WHITAKER
Pitt County search ends with wanted man in custody
POLICE: 9-year-old Goldsboro child shot

Latest News

Yasmine Harper, Tessie Wilson
Goldsboro police make arrests after shots fired inside Dollar Tree
The school's metal detectors alerted them to the loaded gun this morning.
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
Maysville has been forced to pull water from the Jones County water supply since 2019 when...
Maysville to cut ribbon on new water well
The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up.
Martin General Hospital health records available online