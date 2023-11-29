Goldsboro police make arrests after shots fired inside Dollar Tree

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro say they have charged two people after shots were fired in a dollar store on November 8th.

Police say they were sent to the Dollar Tree on North Spence Avenue shortly after 2:00 p.m. on November 8th after getting a call about someone shooting in the store.

According to police, a fight between an employee and customers happened inside the store resulting in two shots fired.

No one was struck by the gunfire, according to police, and there were only minor injuries from the fight.

Today police said that they had charged two people.

According to police, 42-year-old Tessie Wilson of Goldsboro was arrested on November 16th. Wilson was charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon. No bond information was available.

Police also said that 29-year-old Yasmine Harper of Goldsboro was arrested on November 28th. Harper was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. No bond information was available.

