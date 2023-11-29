Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Goldsboro police make arrests after shots fired inside Dollar Tree

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro say they have charged two people after shots were fired in a dollar store on November 8th.

Police say they were sent to the Dollar Tree on North Spence Avenue shortly after 2:00 p.m. on November 8th after getting a call about someone shooting in the store.

According to police, a fight between an employee and customers happened inside the store resulting in two shots fired.

No one was struck by the gunfire, according to police, and there were only minor injuries from the fight.

Today police said that they had charged two people.

According to police, 42-year-old Tessie Wilson of Goldsboro was arrested on November 16th. Wilson was charged with one felony count of discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon. No bond information was available.

Police also said that 29-year-old Yasmine Harper of Goldsboro was arrested on November 28th. Harper was charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. No bond information was available.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
James Purvis was arrested in Raleigh on Monday.
Boyfriend charged with murder, stealing dead woman’s SUV
Hunter Wells made the plea this morning in Onslow County Superior Court.
Former Marine gets sentenced to prison for 2019 deadly Onslow County crash
WHITAKER
Pitt County search ends with wanted man in custody
POLICE: 9-year-old Goldsboro child shot

Latest News

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up.
Martin General Hospital health records available online
Student with loaded gun found at Rocky Mount High School
The North Carolina Department of Transportation changed the traffic pattern for the...
Pitt County intersection now all-way stop
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Hard freeze to start the day Wednesday