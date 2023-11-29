New mural aims to add extra resources to those with substance use disorders

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A mural on the side of a building hopes to be so much more than paint on bricks.

“This is a way for folks to see a visual representation of recovery,” said Colleen Kosinski, an Adult Accountability Recovery Administrator with Recovery Together ENC.

The mural by Recovery Courts ENC, an organization that helps people with substance abuse disorders, can be found at Gordon Street Christian church in Kinston.

“A lot of times, there’s a stigma involved with mental health and substance use treatment, and we just take that out of the picture and try and make sure they’re getting all the resources they need so they can really put the substance use behind them,” said Kosinski.

The church was chosen because its facilities are often used for group activities.

“They asked if they could use some space, and we were delighted for them to do that. Then they ask about the wall, and it just fitted with everything,” said Doug Stokes, the Gordon Street Christian Church Pastor.

Recovery Courts ENC hopes the mural will be more than colors on a wall but a resource for those in need.

“At the bottom of the mural where our logo is will be a QR code that people will be able to scan, and they’ll be able to find our website as well as resources,” said Kosinski.

Seraphim Smith, the artist behind the mural, hopes to bring the community together and take the stigma out of recovery.

“The logo is kind of spinning out, and people are becoming like birds. It’s representative of a few different things: the freedom that comes with dealing with your issues, substance abuse disorder, and the other thing it symbolizes community and how it takes a lot of different pieces of the community to make for recovery, and we recover together,” said Smith.

There will be two other murals that will look similar to this one in Wayne and Greene counties, where the organization also has recovery courts.

The artist hopes to have the mural done by next week but it will all depend on the rain forecast.

