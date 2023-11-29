Advertise With Us
Martin General Hospital health records available digitally

The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A county in the east that has faced many obstacles after the hospital announced health records can be found online.

Martin County Health officials say those seeking health records from Martin General Hospital can now do so online through Sharecare.

Officials say to retrieve medical records for another healthcare provider, a third party, or personal ownership, they need to complete, print, and send a form signed via email or fax to MartinGeneralHospital@sharecare.com or 858-244-3523.

WITN is told a scan or screenshot picture of the signed form is acceptable.

The North Carolina Attorney General has filed an objection to the bankruptcy trustee’s plan to remove and destroy the paper patient records at Martin General Hospital, according to Martin County Health.

They say the objection includes a concern that the paper records will be destroyed before patients are told how to get them.

For now, officials say to retrieve your paper medical records, continue to contact Don Beskrone, the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee, at 302-504-3708 or DBeskrone@ashbygeddes.com.

WITN is told Ascendient and the County met with officials from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) to discuss the best ways to move forward with licensing a new operator.

Ascendient also says the county is still sorting through equipment in the hospital and anyone who owns or leased property to the Williamston Hospital Corporation can reclaim it by making arrangements through the county.

