High school to offer Bible study before classes following student’s request

Kanawha County Schools said a Bible study will be offered to students before school at South Charleston High School. (Source: WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ/Gray News) - A high school in West Virginia will be offering a Bible study club for students who are interested in attending.

Officials with Kanawha County Schools said Bible study will be held before school at the South Charleston High School after they received a request from a student.

“We got an email about having a student-led Bible study and the student talked to the principal about it,” said George Aulenbacher, assistant superintendent of high schools in Kanawha County.

According to Aulenbacher, the student-led club was approved, and it will have a faculty sponsor to represent the club.

The club is optional for students and will be held in the morning before classes start for the day.

Aulenbacher said guest speakers must also fill out a volunteer form prior to attending.

