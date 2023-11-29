Goldsboro police charge victim’s boyfriend in shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police were sent to a home in the 900 block of Fairview Circle early Monday morning following a ShotSpotter alert as well as a call about someone being shot.

When police arrived they said they found 26-year-old Jallexa Diaz with a gunshot wound to her leg. Diaz was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment.

According to police, while Diaz was a patient at UNC Health Wayne they were able to arrest 26-year-old Isaiah McLamb, who police say is Diaz’s boyfriend, while he was visiting her.

McLamb was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one felony count of discharging a firearm into occupied property resulting in serious bodily injury, and one felony count of discharging a firearm into occupied property.

McLamb was taken to the Wayne County Jail where he was initially put on a domestic violence hold. He was later given a $60,000 secured bond.

Police said Diaz later left the hospital on her own accord.

