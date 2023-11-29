Fundraisers ramp up for Giving Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is over but now the giving spirit is in full force in Eastern North Carolina.

Giving Tuesday is a national effort to encourage people looking for deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to dig a little deeper to help charitable and non-profit organizations.

One of those here in Eastern Carolina is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year on Giving Tuesday.

Community Crossroads Center (CCC) is hoping to raise $90k by the end of the year.

The fundraiser will not only raise money, but also awareness for the pressing issue of homelessness in Pitt County where CCC has been a beacon of hope for homeless people for 35 years.

“It is very gratifying to help someone get off the streets and get housed permanently,” Charles Young said.

It is feelings like those that motivates him to help those with nowhere to turn to in life.

In the spirit of giving, the non-profit invites the whole community to make a difference in the lives of those struggling with homelessness.

“Last year we helped about 500 people that were in the shelter and 100 plus of them got permanent housing,” Young said.

One of the clients says she and her daughter lost their home when the monthly rent jumped $115.

She says with her disability, she couldn’t work to afford the increase in rent, but the CCC has provided her with not only a warm place to stay but also safety by keeping them off of the streets.

Housing counselor Naomi Anderson says a mother came to the center who no longer could support her family after she suddenly became sick which made Anderson realize homelessness can happen quicker than most realize.

“She lost her job, she lost her benefits, insurance, and now she is facing homelessness,” Anderson said. “It could happen to anybody. She thought it would never happen to her because she was doing so well for her family and she never thought she would be on the other end asking for help.”

According to Young, the increase in rent and apartment complexes rejecting housing vouchers are the main reasons more people are headed to the center now.

The Giving Tuesday fundraiser will continue until December 31st to provide warm shelter and meals to the homeless.

Any donations can be made through their website.

