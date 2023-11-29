Advertise With Us
Federal inmate sentenced for assaulting officer in prison

(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Department of Justice says an inmate at the Federal Medical Center in Butner (FMC Butner) was sentenced Tuesday for severe injuries to a federal law enforcement officer working at the prison.

Officials say according to the indictment, Timothy Leak, 47, became aggressive after refusing the officer’s orders to wear his mask and return to his cell on May 15, 2022.

WITN is told the officer approached Leak from the room, and he rushed toward her, slamming the heavy metal door on the officer’s arm, pinning it in the door.

The officer freed her arm after calling for assistance, but because of the altercation, the officer needed surgery to heal the injuries to her arm, according to officials.

The United States Federal District Court Judge James C. Dever III sentenced Leak to 21 months in prison. 

Leak previously pled guilty to the count of Assault on a Federal Officer on August 30, 2023.

