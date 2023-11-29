Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
Hunter Wells made the plea this morning in Onslow County Superior Court.
Former Marine gets sentenced to prison for 2019 deadly Onslow County crash
James Purvis was arrested in Raleigh on Monday.
Boyfriend charged with murder, stealing dead woman’s SUV
WHITAKER
Pitt County search ends with wanted man in custody
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m.
Three vehicle crash slows traffic at busy Greenville intersection

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Space heater safety
Kinston Fire & Rescue reminds residents to practice space heater safety
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
Recovery courts is starting to add three new murals to the areas they serve.
New mural aims to add extra resources to those with substance use disorders