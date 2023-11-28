Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning Temperatures and Wind Chill in the 20s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures drop quickly overnight thanks to clear skies, calming wind, and very low humidity. Dewpoints are in the teens so morning temperatures are expected to fall close to the teens for most locations inland. Even by midnight, most of us will be at or below freezing. Protect any sensitive plants, bring the pets in, and protect any pipes from bursting. Even areas along the coast are expected to see wind chills in the 20s even if the air temperature stays closer to freezing. Sunshine takes us back into the 40s Wednesday afternoon before another night in the 20s. By the weekend, highs could reach the 60s and near 70s. Even though temperatures will be nicer, clouds and rain chances may limit outdoor plans. Showers arrive through the day Friday with our best chance for widespread rain coming late Saturday into Saturday night. Showers may continue Sunday and Monday for some locations. This isn’t looking like a huge rain event for us but could be around another inch to help with drought relief.

