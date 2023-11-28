Advertise With Us
Victim released from hospital after Friday night New Bern shooting

New Bern police
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a shooting on a busy Eastern Carolina highway that happened late Friday night.

New Bern police say 23-year-old Tomas Maldonado was treated and released from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Saturday.

The shooting happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday on the South Glenburnie Road off-ramp on U.S. 70 East.

Police say Maldonado was shot by someone in another vehicle. They continue to look for a black car that was eastbound on U.S. 70.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call New Bern police at 252-672-4253 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

