Victim released from hospital after Friday night New Bern shooting
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a shooting on a busy Eastern Carolina highway that happened late Friday night.
New Bern police say 23-year-old Tomas Maldonado was treated and released from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Saturday.
The shooting happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday on the South Glenburnie Road off-ramp on U.S. 70 East.
Police say Maldonado was shot by someone in another vehicle. They continue to look for a black car that was eastbound on U.S. 70.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call New Bern police at 252-672-4253 or Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.
