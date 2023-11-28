Advertise With Us
Vacant Kinston elementary school bidding climbs to $278,000

The school closed in 2008 and is being sold "as is".
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The bidding on an empty Eastern Carolina elementary school grows near $300,000.

Lenoir County Public Schools say the bidding on Teachers Memorial School in Kinston jumped $28,000 and now sits at $278,000.

The school system initially put the building and seven acres of land it sits on up for $10,000 in July.

Not included in the sale is the Martin C. Freeman Center. The gym is now owned by the City of Kinston.

The school on Marcella Drive shut down in 2008. It’s been used as storage and pre-K classrooms but was declared as a surplus property last year.

An upset bid of at least $291,950.00 is required. Those interested have until December 7 at 4 p.m. to put up an offer.

The school board reserves the right to reject any and all offers at any time.

