Three vehicle crash slows traffic at busy Greenville intersection
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Traffic was snarled at a busy Greenville intersection after a three-vehicle crash at the lunch hour.
Greenville police have lanes shut down at South Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road.
Officers say an SUV heading south on Memorial ran a red light and hit a pickup truck that ended up flipping over.
The truck then hit a car.
Police said three people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV will be charged in the crash, according to police.
