Three vehicle crash slows traffic at busy Greenville intersection

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Traffic was snarled at a busy Greenville intersection after a three-vehicle crash at the lunch hour.

Greenville police have lanes shut down at South Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road.

Officers say an SUV heading south on Memorial ran a red light and hit a pickup truck that ended up flipping over.

The truck then hit a car.

Police said three people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV will be charged in the crash, according to police.

