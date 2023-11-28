Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Three vehicle crash slows traffic at busy Greenville intersection

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m.
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Traffic was snarled at a busy Greenville intersection after a three-vehicle crash at the lunch hour.

Greenville police have lanes shut down at South Memorial Drive and Thomas Langston Road.

Officers say an SUV heading south on Memorial ran a red light and hit a pickup truck that ended up flipping over.

The truck then hit a car.

Police said three people were taken to ECU Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV will be charged in the crash, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHITAKER
Pitt County search ends with wanted man in custody
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
James Purvis, Jr.
Boyfriend wanted for questioning in woman’s murder taken into custody
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Deep freeze still targeting Tuesday night through sunrise Wednesday

Latest News

James Purvis was arrested in Raleigh on Monday.
Boyfriend charged with murder, stealing dead woman’s SUV
Hunter Wells made the plea this morning in Onslow County Superior Court.
Former Marine makes court plea in 2019 deadly Onslow County crash
Greenville DMV office
Greenville license plate office to close Friday
Kinston police say it was taken a resident on Nort Independence Street.
Kinston police looking for suspected lawn mower thief