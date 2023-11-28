Sports Spotlight: Tarboro’s Lewis leads Vikings in all phases of the game, ready to take play to ECU

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The state high school football playoffs reach the regional finals this week. Undefeated Tarboro is in again. They have won the regional title every season since 2017. A huge piece to their success this year, and the past few seasons, has been Omar Lewis. We feature the Vikings do everything player in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I’m just blessed to get up every day and play the game I love,” says Tarboro senior Omar Lewis, “I thank God every day for giving me the ability to do what I can do and come out every Friday to compete with my teammates.”

Omar Lewis is Tarboro’s senior quarterback, return man, and safety. The Vikings’ expectations are nothing short of state championships every year. His older brother has two titles.

“Seeing my brother grow up playing football his self and just seeing him play,” says Lewis, “Made me want to go out and play myself. He really influenced me.”

Lewis already has two state titles with Tarboro. He would like to earn his third to one-up his brother.

“We got to get our get back on Mount Airy. That is our number one. That’s our checklist right there,” Omar says, “If I get that one, my whole. You feel me.Yeah.”

They are one game away from likely facing them in the state final. Lewis has quarterbacked them there before and has come a long way in leading his team.

“At first it was difficult. You got to learn all the reads, all the plays, your teammates and how they come out,” says Lewis.

“He’s been there, done that,” says Tarboro Head Coach Jeff Craddock, “So you need that calming presence in the offensive huddle when things start not going your way.”

Tarboro had to fight for it last week to beat East Bladen. They won 20-13. The first points they had allowed in five games. They shut them out in the second half to win it. Lewis also plays a role in that at safety.

“Defensively he is just such a good athlete,” says Craddock, “He makes so many plays.”

“Going out there guarding their best receivers, getting big hits, covering everything like that,” says Lewis.

Omar is the type of kid who fits the culture at East Carolina.

“He’s a great player but he’s an even better person. I just love him to death,” says Craddock.

Lewis committed to the Pirates program earlier this fall and plans to play safety for ECU.

“Getting attention from all these coaches, getting the attention of ECU especially,” says Lewis, It’s all really a blessing.”

Undefeated Tarboro hosts West Columbus in the 1A East Regional Final on Friday at 7 PM.

The winner will play for the 1A state championship the following week at UNC’s Kenan Memorial Stadium.

