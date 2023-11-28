Residents speak out after neighborhood owned land has new development plan with no vote

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in one Eastern Carolina community are frustrated about the way their property owners’ association is looking at developing land in the area.

The scenic walks, ponds, and relaxing spaces for residents may soon partially become a construction site in Fairfield Habour.

“We really want to have control of this property and leave it as a park-like setting, which gets used quite a bit,” said resident Robert Felt.

Several years ago, the residents of Fairfield Harbour, through their Property Owners Association (POA), purchased the land to prevent it from being bought by a developer.

On November 17th, they got a letter from the POA saying the board is seeking development proposals with the goal of seeing several patio homes placed on the land.

“The memo comes out and suddenly says the property that everybody here thought was designed for recreational use. They came out with 8 x 10 glosses. They already have pictures of what it might look like, so it had been planned for a while,” said another resident, Guy Gregg.

Felt attended the next POA meeting asking if there could be a vote taken.

“Motion to ask the board that they would take no further action in selling or any other way with this property to allow us 30 days they can send out a notice and then give us the right to vote,” said Felt.

With no vote being taken. “That’s what I was told is: please leave the meeting. The motion was put forward in an orderly, appropriate manner. It was seconded from the floor, but the POA president would not take action on it,”

WITN reached out to the POA after receiving complaints from residents. The community manager sent the statement below.

“As you know, the Board is seeking proposals for development of a portion of the 385 acres acquired several years ago following Midsouth Golf’s bankruptcy. Using only 5% of this acquisition will add to the diversity of housing options but keeps the community evolving. This will eliminate our only unanticipated debt, provides future revenues, and will continue to keep our dues low without any capital expenditure. Our cash can now be free to provide for a variety of possibilities to include infrastructure projects, additional amenities, operations and increasing our reserves in the event of another major weather catastrophe. At the Board meeting on November 21, an owner moved that the sale of that property be put to the membership for a vote. That motion was deemed improper for various reasons.

However, the Board felt it appropriate to explain that a vote of members is not required for sale of the property.

At the time the property was acquired, the membership was specifically advised that portions of the property might become part of the common area, while other portions would be held for further development. Controlling future development was an important consideration in the purchase given that the Bankruptcy Court had the ability to strip all restrictive covenants from the property, but even if it did not, the restrictive covenants applicable to the property were set to expire this year. That would have left the property largely unprotected for development purposes as it was not ever subjected to the Master Declaration and was privately owned until the Association’s purchase.

The Board is now pursuing exactly what was forecast when the property was purchased – partial development of the 385-acre parcel – in a way that provides protection for existing owners given that the Association, through the Board, will have control over what is constructed and by whom. The Board will endeavor to keep owners updated on the process, but again this property was acquired within the intent and understanding that it could be utilized for development purposes. It is not a matter for which membership approval is required, but rather falls under the authority of the Board of Directors.”

