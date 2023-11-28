Advertise With Us
POLICE: 9-year-old Goldsboro child shot

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east say a child was found injured from what appears to be a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

The Goldsboro Police Department says officers found a 9-year-old child this morning hurt from what they say appears to be a gunshot wound “to the lower extremity.”

Officials say officers were called to the 100 block of Astor Court after getting a ShotSpootter alert around 3:28 a.m. for multiple gunshots.

The 9-year-old was found inside a residence at 117 Astor Court, according to officers.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then moved to ECU Health, according to police.

WITN is told the child is in serious condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 919-705-6572 or contact Crimestoppers at 919-735-2255.

