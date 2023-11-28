Advertise With Us
New geothermal plant in Nevada now producing carbon-free energy

A partnership between Google and Fervo Energy is now producing a new kind of clean energy
A drill rig stands at a Fervo Energy geothermal site under construction near Milford, Utah, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. In Nevada, Fervo’s first operational pilot project has begun pumping carbon-free electricity onto the state's grid to power Google data centers, Google announced Tuesday, Nov. 28. Fervo is using the Nevada pilot to launch larger projects like this one in Utah. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is plenty of doom and gloom when it comes to the health of our environment and the human-caused changes to the climate. But there are break throughs happening all around the globe. One of those breakthroughs occurred today in a Nevada desert as a geothermal energy plant start producing carbon-free energy into the Nevada energy grid.

Fervo Energy, a startup focused on harnessing geothermal power, and Google teamed up to power Google’s data centers in Nevada. The two companies are hoping the success continues to build not only more economically viable solution to power energy hungry data centers, but that their progress helps jump start the geothermal energy sector.

“We’re really hoping that this could be a springboard to much, much more advanced geothermal power available to us and others around the world,” said Michael Terrell, Google’s Senior Director of Energy and Climate. “To make the rapid progress needed to address climate change, we must accelerate a clean energy transition on a planetary scale. That’s why we set an ambitious goal to operate our data centers and office campuses on 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) on every grid where we operate by 2030, with the ultimate aim of accelerating the decarbonization of the world’s electricity systems.”

Most geothermal energy companies have focused their efforts in western states like Nevada, California, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, Hawaii and New Mexico due to the presence of heat reserves (steam/hot water reservoirs) close to the surface. However, the U.S. Department of Energy has shown developments in geothermal technology are opening up potential in areas previously thought to be impossible. A recent $44 million dollar grant from DOE focused on advancing geothermal energy came with a prediction that the industry could power more than 65 million American homes by 2050.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

