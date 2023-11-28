Advertise With Us
Mason Garcia enters transfer portal

ECU quarterback seeks new home
Mason Garcia ECU Quarterback
Mason Garcia ECU Quarterback(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The portal entrance is underway for this year’s Pirates as quarterback Mason Garcia shared he will enter the transfer portal.

Mason appeared to be the heir to the starting quarterback job following Holton Ahlers graduation. It didn’t work out for him this fall starting in three games. Alex Flinn became the starter. It will be interesting to see where he lands.

Garcia threw for 587 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions and ran for 347 yards and four touchdowns. He has been with the Pirates for four seasons. He shared he has two years of eligibility left.

