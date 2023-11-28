Mason Garcia enters transfer portal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The portal entrance is underway for this year’s Pirates as quarterback Mason Garcia shared he will enter the transfer portal.

To my family and Friends, Thank you for your long lasting support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/woT7onxXHm — Mason Garcia (@Masonnnn_5) November 28, 2023

Mason appeared to be the heir to the starting quarterback job following Holton Ahlers graduation. It didn’t work out for him this fall starting in three games. Alex Flinn became the starter. It will be interesting to see where he lands.

Garcia threw for 587 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions and ran for 347 yards and four touchdowns. He has been with the Pirates for four seasons. He shared he has two years of eligibility left.

