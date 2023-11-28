Man out of hospital & in jail after Monday’s chase/manhunt in Pitt County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More information is being released today about yesterday’s chase and manhunt that put a PItt County school on lockdown and delayed students going home.

Edgecombe County deputies say Christopher Whitaker is out of the hospital and in jail facing a half dozen charges in the two counties.

The chase began when Edgecombe County detectives spotted Whitaker in Bethel. They immediately contacted Pitt County deputies who stopped the man’s Ford Mustang.

After speaking briefly with deputies, Whitaker took off, according to deputies. Reports say the chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The chase ended not far from U.S. 264 on a dead-end road. Deputies say the man ran across the busy highway and into the woods near the school.

Pactolus Global Studies School was put on lockdown around 2:10 p.m. while dismissal was delayed until deputies could coordinate buses safely leaving the area.

Whitaker was able to avoid capture by laying in a small body of water for multiple hours, deputies say. Eventually, thermal cameras on a Highway Patrol helicopter were able to spot the man, with officers on the ground taking him into custody.

Deputies say the man was cold, wet, and scratched up, and was evaluated at ECU Health Medical Center before being discharged this morning and taken to the Edgecombe County jail to face charges.

In Edgecombe County he is charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to manufactiure/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession synthetic cannabinoid, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances and possess drug paraphernalia. Deputies in Pitt County charged Whitaker with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Whitaker was jailed on a $2.02 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.