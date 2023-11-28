Kinston police looking for suspected lawn mower thief

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is asking the public to help them find a person suspected of stealing a lawn mower.

The Kinston Police Department says officers are looking for the person seen in the photo.

Kinston police say this person took a lawn mower last Wednesday night. (Kinston Police Department)

Police say the lawn mower was taken from the 400 block of North Independence Street last Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

