Kinston police looking for suspected lawn mower thief
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is asking the public to help them find a person suspected of stealing a lawn mower.
The Kinston Police Department says officers are looking for the person seen in the photo.
Police say the lawn mower was taken from the 400 block of North Independence Street last Wednesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
