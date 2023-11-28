A Holiday Laser Show that’s now a tradition along Crystal Coast and beyond!
Published: Nov. 28, 2023
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are now full fledge in holiday season mode, and The Great Christmas Holiday Laser Show is returning to the Carteret County Speedway this weekend for it’s second season.
It’s all in an effort to get you and your family into the holiday spirit too!
Emerald Owl Production’s Michael Meyer stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to tell us all about the show and its other locations.
View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details!
For more information and to purchase your show tickets:
Also, here’s a preview of an event called Mainland Madness that’s set to happen Summer 2024.
