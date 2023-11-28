Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert feels coach Houston can get football team back on track

“Puts us in the best position to be successful next year.”
ECU head football coach Mike Houston
ECU head football coach Mike Houston(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert held a press conference Tuesday following what he called a surprising and disappointing football season. He cited the need for Name, Image, and likeness money to get the best players they can going forward. Gilbert says having the best players makes the difference. He feels the Pirates should be in a bowl game every season. He also feels they should be competing for the conference title every fall. He says Mike Houston can lead them back from this 2-10 season.

“Mike (Houston) being our head coach making the tweaks and adjustments we need to make that is going to put us in the best position to be successful next year,” says Gilbert, “And, we do need change. Everyone here is committed to fixing it. We are still in a unique position where we do have to go and sign high school players, but we will also need to go into the portal and make some significant changes.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WHITAKER
Pitt County search ends with wanted man in custody
David Bowen
Greenville finally confirms high-ranking police officer demoted, suspended without pay
James Purvis, Jr.
Boyfriend wanted for questioning in woman’s murder taken into custody
The Highway Patrol says the chase started around 4:10 p.m. when the motorcyclist wouldn’t stop...
Greenville motorcyclist killed in Raleigh high-speed chase
Freezing temperatures will grip the east as an arctic ridge of high pressure builds in across...
First Alert Weather Day: Deep freeze still targeting Tuesday night through sunrise Wednesday

Latest News

The Carolina Panthers owner described himself as someone with "extreme patience" outside of...
Panthers Tepper addresses media following firing head coach Frank Reich
Sports Spotlight Tarboro football senior Omar Lewis
Sports Spotlight: Tarboro’s Lewis leads Vikings in all phases of the game, ready to take play to ECU
ECU volleyball beats Memphis for sixth straight win
ECU volleyball’s Alderete makes first team All-AAC
Mason Garcia ECU Quarterback
Mason Garcia enters transfer portal