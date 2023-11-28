ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert feels coach Houston can get football team back on track

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert held a press conference Tuesday following what he called a surprising and disappointing football season. He cited the need for Name, Image, and likeness money to get the best players they can going forward. Gilbert says having the best players makes the difference. He feels the Pirates should be in a bowl game every season. He also feels they should be competing for the conference title every fall. He says Mike Houston can lead them back from this 2-10 season.

“Mike (Houston) being our head coach making the tweaks and adjustments we need to make that is going to put us in the best position to be successful next year,” says Gilbert, “And, we do need change. Everyone here is committed to fixing it. We are still in a unique position where we do have to go and sign high school players, but we will also need to go into the portal and make some significant changes.”

