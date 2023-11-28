ECU dental school partners with University of Florida on research grant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina university and a university in Florida have teamed up to create a research network within and between two of their graduate programs.

The East Carolina Unversity School of Dental Medicine and the University of Florida College of Dentistry have been given a five-year $3,692,175 National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, or NIDCR, grant to establish an academic multidisciplinary practice-based research network within and between their respective dental schools, according to ECU.

The two institutions will also collaborate on the Development of Opportunities for Research (DOOR) to develop and test an integrated, multi-level, and interdisciplinary program featuring training in clinical research skills, team-based science, mentoring, and interdisciplinary collaboration, encompassing two clinical research studies with dental patients, one on diabetes detection and the other on acute/chronic pain from 2023 to 2028.

Professors and department chairs from both schools will also partner on the NIDCR’s Practice-Based Research Integrating Multidisciplinary Experiences in Dental Schools (PRIMED). PRIMED is a research and science initiative that aims to prepare current and future dentists to be involved in practice-based clinical research.

“...We anticipate that this grant will be transformative for our school’s research culture in providing formal, in-depth training and experiences in clinical and practice-based research for our dental students, residents, and clinical faculty at Ross Hall and our community service learning centers across North Carolina,” said David W. Paquette, D.M.D., M.P.H., D.M.Sc., professor and chair of the ECU Department of Surgical Sciences.

